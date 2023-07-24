Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajendra Gudha vs Ashok Gehlot: Explosive 'Red Diary' rocks Rajasthan assembly

    Revealing further details, Gudha emphasized that the Chief Minister personally reached out to him multiple times, stressing the utmost importance of retrieving the "red diary" and ensuring its safety.

    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    In a surprising revelation, Rajendra Gudha, who was recently dismissed from the Rajasthan cabinet for criticizing his state's poor women's safety record, disclosed an intriguing incident. He admitted to taking a 'red diary' from the residence of state minister Dharmendra Rathod during an Income Tax department raid. Gudha claimed that he carried out this action on the specific directive of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

    Addressing the media, Rajendra Gudha said, "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault?"

    Earlier, the sacked minister made a startling revelation, asserting that he had obtained a "red diary" on the instructions of the Chief Minister during a raid conducted by the ED and Income Tax Department at Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore's premises.

    Revealing further details, Gudha emphasized that the Chief Minister personally reached out to him multiple times, stressing the utmost importance of retrieving the "red diary" and ensuring its safety. However, Gudha remained tight-lipped about the diary's contents, leaving people intrigued and curious about its significance in the current political landscape.

    The fact that the Chief Minister expressed concern about whether the diary had been destroyed added to the mystery surrounding its contents. Gudha's claim that the Chief Minister would not have been so persistent if there were no incriminating details in the diary has fueled speculations and discussions in the political circles. The secrecy surrounding the "red diary" has undoubtedly raised questions about its potential implications and impact on the ongoing political scenario.

    The BJP swiftly seized upon his statement to criticize the ruling Congress in the state.

    Rajendra Gudha faced dismissal from his ministerial position after drawing attention to the government's inadequacies in ensuring women's safety from criminal activities. In a bold statement during a session in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gudha candidly remarked that before expressing concern about Manipur, authorities in Rajasthan should introspect their own state.

    Acknowledging the harsh reality, Gudha declared, "It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of focusing on Manipur, we must confront the fact that atrocities against women have increased in Rajasthan." His candid expression of the truth came just hours before his sacking, signifying the sensitivity of the issue and its consequences in the political realm.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
