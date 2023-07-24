Flying with the hero: IndiGo salutes 'Param Vir Chakra' awardee on Pune flight | WATCH

IndiGo shared a heartwarming video of the event on its Twitter handle. In the video, Captain Edsel can be seen addressing the passengers, sharing details about the esteemed guest, and acknowledging Kumar's valorous efforts on the borders.

IndiGo airline on Sunday (July 23) had the honor of hosting Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on one of its Pune-bound flights. The flight crew took the opportunity to felicitate the war hero before the take-off, showing their deep respect for his bravery and service.

IndiGo shared a heartwarming video of the event on its Twitter handle. In the video, Captain Edsel can be seen addressing the passengers, sharing details about the esteemed guest, and acknowledging Kumar's valorous efforts on the borders. The crew then warmly welcomed Kumar onboard and expressed their gratitude for his exceptional service.

In a touching gesture, the airline crew presented a small token of appreciation to Kumar, honoring him for his selfless dedication and sacrifices in defending the nation. This special tribute by IndiGo celebrates the bravery and heroism of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, inspiring many with his remarkable story.

"Today, we have a very special person with us...we have Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra," the captain announced.

"Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee," IndiGo wrote in the caption.

Since being posted, the video has gathered over 2 lakh views on Twitter. Commenting on the post, a user commented, "Appreciate the gesture by @IndiGo6E"

"Appreciate the gesture. Thank you. And shat shat naman to the braveheart PVC awardee Subedar Major Sanay Kumar for his bravery and valour in the face of the enemy. Sir, it is thanks to you and your ilk that we are living the life that we are. Proud of the Indian Armed Forces," another user wrote

"Absolutely love that at least somewhere we are able to show public appreciation for men in service. Hope this builds further," another user commented.