Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flying with the hero: IndiGo salutes 'Param Vir Chakra' awardee on Pune flight | WATCH

    IndiGo shared a heartwarming video of the event on its Twitter handle. In the video, Captain Edsel can be seen addressing the passengers, sharing details about the esteemed guest, and acknowledging Kumar's valorous efforts on the borders.

    Flying with the hero: IndiGo salutes 'Param Vir Chakra' awardee on Pune flight WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    IndiGo airline on Sunday (July 23) had the honor of hosting Param Vir Chakra awardee Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar on one of its Pune-bound flights. The flight crew took the opportunity to felicitate the war hero before the take-off, showing their deep respect for his bravery and service.

    IndiGo shared a heartwarming video of the event on its Twitter handle. In the video, Captain Edsel can be seen addressing the passengers, sharing details about the esteemed guest, and acknowledging Kumar's valorous efforts on the borders. The crew then warmly welcomed Kumar onboard and expressed their gratitude for his exceptional service.

    Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Oppn demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament

    In a touching gesture, the airline crew presented a small token of appreciation to Kumar, honoring him for his selfless dedication and sacrifices in defending the nation. This special tribute by IndiGo celebrates the bravery and heroism of Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, inspiring many with his remarkable story.

    "Today, we have a very special person with us...we have Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra," the captain announced.

    "Flying with a hero: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar ji, a Living Param Veer Chakra awardee," IndiGo wrote in the caption.

    Since being posted, the video has gathered over 2 lakh views on Twitter. Commenting on the post, a user commented, "Appreciate the gesture by @IndiGo6E"

    Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

    "Appreciate the gesture. Thank you. And shat shat naman to the braveheart PVC awardee Subedar Major Sanay Kumar for his bravery and valour in the face of the enemy. Sir, it is thanks to you and your ilk that we are living the life that we are. Proud of the Indian Armed Forces," another user wrote

    "Absolutely love that at least somewhere we are able to show public appreciation for men in service. Hope this builds further," another user commented.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Opposition demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament AJR

    Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Oppn demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-728 24 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode anr

    Kerala: Siblings drown in water-logged pit in Kozhikode

    Opinion Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

    Manipur violence: Kuki-Meitei divide must be bridged at the earliest

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres AJR

    Delhi on high alert: Old Yamuna bridge shut as water level soars to 206.56 metres

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon Know why X is important for him gcw

    Elon Musk to change Twitter logo soon; Know why 'X' is important for him

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's film trailer to release on THIS date; Know details vma

    'Tiger 3': Salman Khan's film trailer to release on THIS date; Know details

    Sunny Leone on Mia Khalifa's statement on 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative'; here's what she said RBA

    Sunny Leone on Mia Khalifa's statement on 'Adult Industry Is Exploitative'; here's what she said

    JioBook laptop tipped to launch on July 31 reveals Amazon teaser gcw

    JioBook laptop tipped to launch on July 31, reveals Amazon teaser

    Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Opposition demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament AJR

    Monsoon session: War of words erupt as Oppn demand PM Modi to make statement on Manipur violence at Parliament

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon