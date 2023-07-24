Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session

    The motion to suspend Singh was moved by Union Minister and Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, and was subsequently approved by the House through a voice vote. Vice President and Chairman of the House, Jagdeep Dhankar, gave his approval to the motion, leading to Singh's suspension.

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for Monsoon session
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

    In a significant development during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh faced suspension from the Rajya Sabha. The suspension came as a consequence of Singh's repeated defiance of the Chair's directives.

    Prior to the motion being brought forth, Dhankar reprimanded Singh for his "unruly behavior," cautioning him against further disruptions. Following Singh's suspension, the chairman adjourned the proceedings until 2 PM as opposition members continued to cause uproar in the House. This decision highlights the importance of adhering to parliamentary decorum and the consequences for not doing so.

    Following Sanjay Singh's suspension, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj expressed his sentiments, stating, "If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate."

    Amidst the ongoing commotion, the Opposition is vociferously demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the situation in Manipur. The demand for the Prime Minister's response has led to an uproar in the parliament, indicating the intensity and significance of the issue at hand.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
