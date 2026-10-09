Sachin Pilot slammed the Punjab government, stating the law and order situation has 'completely collapsed.' He highlighted rampant drug menace with 'home delivery' of narcotics, daily shootouts, and extortion rackets run from prisons.

Pilot Slams State Govt Over Law & Order, Drug Menace

Congress Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot launched a scathing attack on the state government over the deteriorating law and order situation and the rampant drug menace in Punjab. Calling Punjab a very important border state, Pilot expressed deep concern, stating, “Punjab is a very important state, and I regret to say that—despite being a border state—the law and order situation here has completely collapsed. Not a single day goes by without a shootout or a killing. Gangsters brazenly demand extortion money in broad daylight. Extortion rackets are being run from within the prisons.”

Highlighting the alarming spread of narcotics, he told ANI, “Drugs are distributed on such a massive scale that there is even home delivery available; a simple phone call ensures that 'chitta' and other narcotics are delivered right to your doorstep. I believe the state government must take responsibility for this entire situation. It is not as if drugs did not exist before, but there has been a massive surge over the last four years, and dangerous substances—so-called 'zombie drugs'—have flooded the state.” Pilot asserted, “These are essentially poisons, and the youth are falling prey to addiction; the issues of law and order and the drug menace are deeply intertwined. The Punjab government has failed completely to bring this situation under control.”

Pilot Blames Centre for Failing to Curb Border Smuggling

Earlier on September 30, on Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks during his rally in Jalandhar as part of the BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, Pilot alleged the BJP-led government at the Centre has failed to curb smuggling at the border, and "massive quantities of drugs are entering" the state.

Talking to reporters here, Pilot, who is AICC incharge of Punjab, said the anti-drug march organised by the BJP was "a complete failure". He said people have trust only in Congress. "The people of Punjab have already given a fitting reply to the claims made by the Home Minister. The anti-drug march organised by the BJP was a complete failure because the public has no faith in it. You have failed to curb smuggling at the border, and massive quantities of drugs are entering from there," Pilot said.

"So, if the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs are unable to perform their duties, how can one believe their claim that they will make Punjab drug-free? If the people there place their trust in anyone, it is in the Congress," he added. (ANI)