The Supreme Court has mandated that tribunals prioritize appeals from voters whose names were deleted from West Bengal electoral rolls, specifically addressing KMC areas ahead of civic elections, while deferring challenges regarding new voter inclusions.

Supreme Court Orders Priority Hearing for Deleted Voters in West Bengal

The Supreme Court on Monday directed appellate tribunals hearing appeals arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal to prioritise appeals filed by voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls and defer appeals challenging the inclusion of other voters. It also directed that appeals filed by voters from areas falling under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) be taken up on priority in view of the forthcoming civic elections.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to increase the strength of the appellate tribunals in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. It also asked the ECI to identify alternative premises for the SIR tribunals at different locations in Kolkata to make hearings more accessible and facilitate faster disposal of appeals.

The bench directed the tribunals to segregate the appeals into two categories: those filed by voters whose names have been deleted from the electoral rolls and those challenging the inclusion of certain voters. It said appeals filed by the second category could be deferred for the time being, while the first category should be given preference in disposal. “The second set of appeals does not involve any urgency, and those appeals may, for the time being, be deferred. The first set of appeals shall be given preference in the matter of final disposal,” the bench said.

Separately, considering the forthcoming KMC elections, the Court directed the ECI to publish a list of Assembly constituencies falling within the municipal corporation limits and identify appeals filed by voters from these constituencies. These appeals must be given priority, and the exercise of identifying them must be completed within one week. The directions came after the petitioners highlighted the large number of appeals pending before the tribunals and the slow pace of their disposal.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that nearly 38 lakh appeals had been filed, but only a little over one lakh had been decided. He submitted that around 93% of the appeals decided so far had resulted in relief to voters whose names had been deleted from the rolls.