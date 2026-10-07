Two fighting bulls barged into a mobile shop in Rajasthan's Mundawar market, forcing two men inside to take shelter behind the counter. CCTV captured the chaos as the animals damaged the store before being driven away.

In what was a terrifying close call in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, two young men narrowly escaped injury after a pair of fighting stray bulls violently crashed into a mobile phone shop in Mundawar’s busy main market on Monday, November 23.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), four men were seen having a conversation outside and near the entrance of the mobile store before two fighting bulls abruptly entered the store, sending the men outside scrambling for safety while trapping two men inside the shop.

However, the two men, who were inside the store, immediately ducked inside the counter as soon as they witnessed the charging bulls barreling towards them, narrowly escaping what could have been a fatal impact.

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How Did the Chaos Erupt in Mundawar Market?

Mundawar Market, which is located in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, was bustling with routine activities in the evening when two stray bulls suddenly locked in a violent fight in the middle of the crowded stretch, triggering immediate panic among shoppers and traders.

The CCTV footage, which shows 23/11/2026 and 6:54 PM as the date and time, respectively, captures the exact moment the fighting bulls charged down the busy market road, followed by a larger herd of stray cattle that stampeded through the stretch. As the fight intensified, the two bulls crashed into the roadside mobile store.

Inside the mobile store, four men were talking near the entrance and counter when the animals smashed through the doorway, forcing those near the front to scatter while two others ducked behind the counter for safety. The fight between two stray bulls continued for a while inside the shop.

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The two men’s presence of mind helped them to escape without any injuries, though the sudden intrusion damaged property inside the shop and left traders and shoppers shaken.

The shop was visibly damaged in the aftermath of the rampage, with overturned display stands, scattered merchandise, and broken fixtures strewn across the floor. The other two men were on the other side of the entrance when the bulls barged into the shop and managed to move away from the charging animals, escaping the incident without any reported injuries.

How Did the Bulls Leave the Shop?

The sudden commotion inside the cramped store appeared to disorient the animals, and after clashing briefly amid the fallen displays, the two bulls turned around and bolted back out onto the busy market road.

Reportedly, shopkeepers and onlookers were initially frightened to enter the store due to the aggression of both bulls, who were still charging and locking horns inside the confined space, where the two uninjured men taken a where the two uninjured men had taken a protective shelter behind the counter.

However, the two nearby youths came to their rescue by driving the bulls out of the mobile store by using sticks to prod and steer the aggressive animals back toward the entrance, eventually guiding both bulls out onto the market road so the trapped men could safely emerge.

The latest incident renewed local traders' and shopkeepers' frustration over the persistent menace of stray cattle roaming freely in crowded commercial areas across Rajasthan, prompting renewed calls for municipal authorities to take swift preventive action.

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