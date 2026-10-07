ALPA India has warned the Civil Aviation Ministry about SpiceJet's financial distress, citing delayed salaries and maintenance issues as threats to flight safety, pilot well-being, and regulatory standards within the airline industry.

ALPA India Flags Financial Distress at SpiceJet, Cites Safety Risks

The Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India) has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, raising serious concerns over the financial distress at SpiceJet and its potential implications for flight safety, employee welfare and regulatory accountability.

In a letter dated November 17, addressed to the Civil Aviation Ministry, ALPA India highlighted persistent delays in salary payments to pilots and cabin crew, concerns over aircraft maintenance and spare-parts payments, and the growing pressure on frontline employees amid flight disruptions.

The pilots’ body said financial insecurity and psychological stress caused by delayed salaries could adversely affect the alertness, concentration and decision-making abilities of safety-critical personnel. It stressed that aviation professionals should not be expected to discharge safety-critical responsibilities while struggling to meet their basic financial commitments.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by frontline employees, ALPA said pilots, cabin crew and ground staff were increasingly bearing the brunt of passenger frustration arising from flight delays, cancellations and operational disruptions. It pointed out that these employees often have little control over management decisions but are left to face passenger hostility and abuse.

The association also flagged concerns over aircraft maintenance, warning that financial constraints affecting payments to maintenance organisations, spare-parts suppliers and essential service providers could lead to aircraft groundings, operational disruptions and increased pressure on engineering personnel.

Questioning what it termed the DGCA's apparent double standards in enforcing employment-related regulations, ALPA said the regulator strictly enforces Civil Aviation Requirements concerning notice periods and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) when pilots seek to leave an airline. However, when airlines fail to pay salaries, employees are reportedly informed that the regulator cannot intervene in contractual matters. "If notice periods are justified in the interest of flight safety, persistent non-payment of salaries must equally be recognised as a flight safety concern," the association said.

ALPA India has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to urgently examine the safety implications of financial distress at SpiceJet and similarly affected operators. It has also sought enhanced oversight of maintenance resources, timely payment of crew salaries and an expedited release/NOC mechanism where employers have demonstrably defaulted on their contractual obligations.

The letter was signed by Captain Sam Thomas, President and IFALPA Director, ALPA India, and was also marked to the Director General of Civil Aviation and the Prime Minister's Office. The development comes amid continuing turbulence at SpiceJet, with operational disruptions and passenger concerns adding to the scrutiny surrounding the airline's financial and operational position.