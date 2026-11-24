The BMC has issued a Section 488 notice to a Ghatkopar madrasa following claims by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya that eight children from the facility assaulted two people. Officials will inspect the site's authorization on November 25.

BMC Issues Notice to Ghatkopar Madrasa Following Alleged Assault

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to a madrasa in Ghatkopar, following an alleged assault on two people by eight children, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said on Monday. Sharing the municipal corporation's notice on X, Somaiya alleged that the children involved in the incident had come from the madrasa and described the incident as "Muslim Gundagiri". In his post, Somaiya said, "#PhoenixMall Muslim Gundagiri. BMC issued a notice under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act against the Unauthorised #MADARASA from where the 8 children had come and assaulted Saurabh and Neha."

According to the notice dated November 23, issued by the BMC's office, the civic body has directed the owner/occupier of Madarsa Jamiya Fatimatuzzahra, located near Samrat School in Ghatkopar West, to keep the approved building plans, Occupation Certificate and other documents establishing the authorisation of the structure ready for inspection. The notice states that civic officials will enter the premises on November 25 or any subsequent working day during working hours to inspect and take measurements of the structure. The notice is an inspection-related communication under Section 488 of the MMC Act. The BMC has also requested the Ghatkopar Police Station to provide police protection during the inspection.