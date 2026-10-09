Sachin Pilot criticized the ECI for detaining Opposition MPs and refusing to meet them. He termed the situation 'bizarre' amid ongoing INDIA bloc protests in Delhi demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

Pilot Slams ECI's 'Refusal to Engage'

Congress leader and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Friday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) after Opposition MPs were detained during a protest, questioning the Chief Election Commissioner’s refusal to meet them.

Speaking on the Opposition MPs’ protest against the ECI, Pilot said, “It is quite strange that the entire Opposition—comprising some 200 to 250 Members of Parliament—wishes to meet the Election Commissioner. They want to raise questions regarding issues that have come to light, yet the Chief Election Commissioner refuses to meet them.”

“MPs are detained and taken away to police stations in buses, but there is a refusal to engage in dialogue or discussion. I believe the government also plays a role in this resulting deadlock; whenever questions are put to the Chief Election Commissioner or officials like Gyanesh Kumar, it is BJP spokespersons who respond. This is a bizarre situation,” he added.

Referring to allegations of “vote theft”, Pilot said, “Now that instances of vote theft have been exposed, and insiders within the Election Commission are stating that laws were enacted without their consultation—laws that are, in a sense, illegal due to the unconstitutional procedures adopted—raising questions is inevitable.”

Asserting the Opposition’s role, he said, “It is the Opposition's responsibility and right to ask these questions. Yet, what I observe is that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes there, a massive police force is deployed; he is picked up, put into buses, and removed from the area. This is not good for democracy."

INDIA Bloc Continues 'Satyagraha' Demanding CEC's Resignation

The INDIA bloc has been holding protests in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the electoral process and has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for a few days.

On Thursday, marking the third straight day of demonstrations in the national capital, INDIA bloc leaders gathered at Raj Ghat on Thursday for a peaceful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the spirit of 'satyagraha', vowing to press ahead with their demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over electoral roll revisions.

Prominent leaders present at the Raj Ghat memorial included Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Opposition parties have alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls and accused the Election Commission of failing to adequately address their concerns. The ruling BJP and the Election Commission have rejected the allegations.

The protests have continued for several days, with Opposition leaders holding demonstrations at multiple locations in the national capital. The demonstrations have also seen clashes between protesters and police, with the Delhi Police registering FIRs in connection with the protests.

The INDIA bloc has maintained that its campaign is aimed at protecting voters' rights and ensuring transparency in the electoral process, while the ruling side has accused the Opposition of politicising the functioning of the Election Commission. (ANI)