Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan alleged in the Keralam Assembly that police used contaminated water in water cannons on protestors. He raised public health concerns, while the Home Minister said the water has been sent for lab testing.

Vijayan Alleges Use of Contaminated Water

Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday alleged that contaminated water was used by police in water cannons to disperse protestors marching to the Legislative Assembly against the PM SHRI scheme, raising concerns over serious public health risks.

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Speaking in the Assembly, Vijayan said the joint protest march by the All India Students Federation of India (AISF) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) was met with police action using water cannons. He, however, questioned the quality of water used. "The police dealt with the march by using water cannons. The water used by the police through the water cannons was contaminated water," Vijayan said. Referring to discussions held in the House on public health issues earlier in the day, he warned that the water could pose serious health hazards. "This contaminated water is water that can cause diseases, including amoebic meningoencephalitis," he said, adding, "What is the reason for using such water? Ordinary water itself could have been used. This is an issue that the government should view seriously." He also sought a response from the Home Minister on the matter.

Home Minister Responds to Allegations

Responding to the allegations, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the use of water cannons was a standard police response when protestors breached barricades. "It is something known to the former Chief Minister that this is not the first time a water cannon has been used in Keralam. When people climb over the barricades set up by the police, naturally, the police use water cannons," Chennithala said.

He further clarified that the water used in water cannons is sourced from the Kerala Water Authority. "The water for the water cannon is taken from the Kerala Water Authority. It is the water from the Water Authority that the police fill into the tanker," he said. Addressing the contamination allegation, he added, "Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan was right in saying that it was contaminated water. Instructions have been given to the Commissioner to examine it. The water has been sent to the laboratory for testing. After examining what happened, I will report in the Assembly."

Protest Against PM SHRI Scheme

Earlier in the day, AISF and AIYF activists staged a protest march to the Kerala Assembly, demanding the withdrawal of the PM SHRI scheme. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters during the demonstration. (ANI)