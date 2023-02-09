Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sabudana vada to aamti & more: Vande Bharat menu to have veg, non-veg food with regional cuisine

    Starting on February 10, travellers on board the two Vande Bharat trains from CSMT to Shirdi and Solapur may choose from a variety of regional specialties that have been enhanced with millets. Check out the menu you can choose your food from.

    Sabudana vada to aamti millets more Vande Bharat menu to have veg non veg food with regional cuisine gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 1:38 PM IST

    The Vande Bharat Express's new menu will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes as well as local specialties from Maharashtra. There will be two 2.0 Vande Bharat trains introduced on the routes between Solapur and Shirdi Sai Nagar.

    On February 10, the twin Vande Bharat trains will begin running from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The service will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, which is in charge of providing meals on Vande Bharat trains, is reportedly doing everything in its power to make it easy for and provide the best regional specialties to the passengers of these two trains as they travel to Shirdi and Solapur.

    Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce

    Breakfast delicacies including sabudana groundnut khichadi, jowar bhakhri, and besan pola, as well as sorghum, shengdana chiwda, and bhadang, are some of the meals under consideration for the shifting menu.

    In the meanwhile, dinner options might include sauji chicken, chicken tamda rassa, or chicken kolhapuri, as well as groundnut pulao, pea pulao, bhakar, aamti, danyachi usal, and jhunka for vegetarians. Sabudana vada, shegaon kachori, kothimbir vadi, thali peeth, multigrain bhadang, sabudana wada, and bhakarwadi are among the evening snacks.

    Also Read: Indian Railway plans to launch Vande Metro soon; here's what we know

    Millets like jowar and bajra have been included to the menu for the first time by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to an IRCTC official, "We have selected the likely meals that might be served in rotation, and they will be finalised depending on the comments from passengers."

    "A unique aspect of these trains will be the millets-based cuisine. For healthy meal alternatives, jowar, ragi, and other preparations would be offered on board," according to the official.

    In comparison to other express trains, the Vande Bharat trains that are being inaugurated on the Shirdi and Solapur lines might have high prices. In a Vande Bharat chair car, a railway ticket from Mumbai to Shirdi may cost Rs 800, whilst an executive class ticket may cost Rs 1,630. The average cost of a second-class rail ticket between Dadar and Shirdi is Rs 895.

    Also Read | Pune-Nashik high speed rail project route threatens giant telescope

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala announces Rs 10 crore relief package for quake-hit Turkey, Syria; check details AJR

    Kerala announces Rs 10 crore relief package for quake-hit Turkey, Syria; check details

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce - adt

    Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project of national importance, says Bombay HC; dismisses plea of Godrej & Boyce

    Hindenburgs report on Adani tarnished Indias image Supreme Court agrees to hear pleas on February 10 AJR

    'Hindenburg's report on Adani tarnished India's image': SC agrees to hear pleas on February 10

    Indias G20 presidency: First environment and climate sustainability meeting to begin today February 9 in Bengaluru; check details - adt

    India's G20 presidency: First environment and climate sustainability meeting to begin today in Bengaluru

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna AJR

    Phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    Recent Stories

    Iratta movie LEAKED online: Joju George's film is out on Filmyzilla, Telegram, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites RBA

    Iratta LEAKED online: Joju George's film out on Filmyzilla, Telegram, Tamilrockers and other piracy websites

    Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44999 ahead of Valentines Day Know how to grab the deal on Flipkart gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 available at just Rs 44,999 ahead of Valentine's Day; Know how to grab the deal

    Salma Hayek opens up on marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault, said, 'they dragged me there in courtroom' vma

    Salma Hayek opens up on marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault, said, 'they dragged me there in courtroom'

    Kerala announces Rs 10 crore relief package for quake-hit Turkey, Syria; check details AJR

    Kerala announces Rs 10 crore relief package for quake-hit Turkey, Syria; check details

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this RBA

    All is not well with Prabhas; actor cancels all shoots due to health issues- read this

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon