Sabudana vada to aamti & more: Vande Bharat menu to have veg, non-veg food with regional cuisine

Starting on February 10, travellers on board the two Vande Bharat trains from CSMT to Shirdi and Solapur may choose from a variety of regional specialties that have been enhanced with millets. Check out the menu you can choose your food from.

The Vande Bharat Express's new menu will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes as well as local specialties from Maharashtra. There will be two 2.0 Vande Bharat trains introduced on the routes between Solapur and Shirdi Sai Nagar.

On February 10, the twin Vande Bharat trains will begin running from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The service will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, which is in charge of providing meals on Vande Bharat trains, is reportedly doing everything in its power to make it easy for and provide the best regional specialties to the passengers of these two trains as they travel to Shirdi and Solapur.

Breakfast delicacies including sabudana groundnut khichadi, jowar bhakhri, and besan pola, as well as sorghum, shengdana chiwda, and bhadang, are some of the meals under consideration for the shifting menu.

In the meanwhile, dinner options might include sauji chicken, chicken tamda rassa, or chicken kolhapuri, as well as groundnut pulao, pea pulao, bhakar, aamti, danyachi usal, and jhunka for vegetarians. Sabudana vada, shegaon kachori, kothimbir vadi, thali peeth, multigrain bhadang, sabudana wada, and bhakarwadi are among the evening snacks.

Millets like jowar and bajra have been included to the menu for the first time by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). According to an IRCTC official, "We have selected the likely meals that might be served in rotation, and they will be finalised depending on the comments from passengers."

"A unique aspect of these trains will be the millets-based cuisine. For healthy meal alternatives, jowar, ragi, and other preparations would be offered on board," according to the official.

In comparison to other express trains, the Vande Bharat trains that are being inaugurated on the Shirdi and Solapur lines might have high prices. In a Vande Bharat chair car, a railway ticket from Mumbai to Shirdi may cost Rs 800, whilst an executive class ticket may cost Rs 1,630. The average cost of a second-class rail ticket between Dadar and Shirdi is Rs 895.

