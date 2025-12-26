India has launched the Organised Crime Network Database (OCND), its first national-level, AI-powered tool to fight organised crime. Inaugurated by Amit Shah, it gives agencies real-time access to integrated data on criminals from all states.

In a decisive boost to India's fight against organised crime and terror-linked networks, India on Friday launched its first-ever national-level 'Organised Crime Network Database' (OCND), a landmark initiative aimed at dismantling criminal syndicates that have repeatedly compromised internal security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the database in the 'Anti-Terror Conference-2025-- a two-day annual event being organised by the country's anti-terror unit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

AI-Powered Intelligent Analytical Tool

The database is AI-powered and designed to function as an intelligent analytical tool, enabling investigating officers to retrieve comprehensive information on organised criminals instantly. This database integrates First Information Reports (FIRs), charge sheets, dossiers, and other critical inputs related to organised criminals from across all states, making them accessible to investigating agencies in real time. The NIA developed the OCND in close collaboration with state police forces and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), an integrated data-sharing platform that serves as a master database for counterterrorism and internal security under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), supporting law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Addressing Jurisdictional Gaps

"Organised crime networks, often operating across state borders and maintaining covert links with terror groups, have long exploited jurisdictional gaps to evade law enforcement. Recognising the gravity of the threat and aligned with the Narendra Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, the NIA developed the OCND in close coordination with State police forces and the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID)," some NIA officials told ANI.

Officials noted that organised criminals are typically active in multiple states, resulting in fragmented information scattered across jurisdictions. "Complete details of their activities were not available with any single state police force, allowing criminals to exploit loopholes in the system," an NIA official said.

To address this gap, the official said, the OCND integrates FIRs, charge sheets, dossiers and other critical inputs related to organised criminals from across all states and makes them accessible to investigating agencies in real time. "This real-time exchange of information will significantly strengthen coordination among state police forces in dealing with organised criminals."

Advanced Database Features

Another official said "this database is AI-powered which works like ChatGPT and provides all information about organised criminals to the investigation officers concerned immediately."

Besides profile information, the official said, the database carries voice matching facility and fingerprint data of such organised criminals", helping out the investigation agencies in taking quick action against them. Officials said "this state-of-the-art database, which assists investigating officers, is an important step towards tackling organised crime and criminals."

A Force Multiplier in Curbing Crime

With the operationalisation of the OCND, the NIA will serve as a central facilitator, providing verified, actionable data on organised criminals to investigating agencies across the country. Officials described the platform as a critical force multiplier in India's effort to curb organised crime that fuels violence, terror financing and economic disruption. (ANI)