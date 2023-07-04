Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport: Over 500 families to be affected, says final SIA report

The city of Kottayam and the holy site of Sabarimala are the intended destinations of the proposed Sabarimala International Greenfield Airport. Between the towns of Erumeli South and Manimala, the airport is proposed to be constructed.

Pathanamthitta: The final social impact assessment (SIA) report on the proposed Sabarimala greenfield international airport at Erumely pointed out the requirement to implement a special package for those reliant on Cheruvally Estate for generations, taking into account the concerns expressed over the widespread loss of livelihood.

The final report, which was produced following the holding of a public hearing on the drafted SIA report, has been provided together with recommendations to ease the worries voiced by the locals living near the project area. Although several issues were brought up during the hearing, most of them had to do with the rehabilitation of workers and staff at the estate, which was the main project area.

The project will reportedly have a direct impact on 579 families, including 358 families that do not reside on the estate. People who own and operate businesses in the area will also be among those who lose their means of support. The project's land purchase will have an impact on 149 concrete buildings, 74 sheet-roofed structures, and 30 tile-roofed structures.

To study the final SIA report, the State government created an expert group with representatives from local organisations, socio-technical experts, and rehabilitation specialists.

M.V. Bijulal, an assistant professor in the School of international relations and Politics at Mahatma Gandhi University, is in charge of the committee's seven members. According to Sections 7 (4) to 7 (6) of the LRR Act, the committee will assess the SIA report and offer its recommendations within two months.

In order to build and develop the airport, the authorities seek to take up a total of 1039.876 ha (2,570 acres) in the villages of Erumely South and Manimala in the Kanjirappally taluk. This also comprises 307 extra acres that are not part of the Cheruvally estate.

