Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India

NMC has allowed Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG’s) to complete their internships in India but must have cleared FMGE.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a circular dated March 4, 2022, announcing Ukraine-returned Indian MBBS students who may not have been able to complete their mandatory 12-month internship will be allowed to complete the remaining internship in India. The circular was released on their official website - nmc.org.in.

In a circular entitled “Guidelines for registration of Foreign Medical Graduates”, the National Medical Commission (NMC) today extended to war-affected students the relief it had granted on November 18, 2021, to Indian MBBS students returning from abroad due to Covid.

It said, “It has been observed that there are also some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situations, which are beyond their control such as the pandemic Covid and war, etc. Considering the agony and stress faced by these graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible. The same may be processed by state medical councils provided the candidates have cleared the FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India,” the NMC circular issued said. The NMC’s parent notification governing the Foreign Medical Graduates, however, requires migrating students to complete an MBBS course and internship abroad from the same college.

The commission has extended the new regulations for Foreign Medical Graduate’s which was issued on November 18, 2021 to the students impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War. The Regulations of November 18, 2021 are now not applicable to:

FMG’s who have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification before Nov 18, 2021

Candidates who joined undergraduate medical education in foreign institutions before Nov 18, 2021

FMG’s who are specifically exempted by the Central government through official notification

The circular further read, “No foreign medical graduate shall be granted permanent registration in India unless he has undergone a course leading to a foreign medical degree with a minimum duration of 54 months; undergone an internship for minimum 12 months in the same foreign medical institution.”