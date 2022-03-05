Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India

    NMC has allowed Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG’s) to complete their internships in India but must have cleared FMGE.
     

    Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine returned MBBS students can now complete internship in India-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 5, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a circular dated March 4, 2022, announcing Ukraine-returned Indian MBBS students who may not have been able to complete their mandatory 12-month internship will be allowed to complete the remaining internship in India. The circular was released on their official website - nmc.org.in.

    In a circular entitled “Guidelines for registration of Foreign Medical Graduates”, the National Medical Commission (NMC) today extended to war-affected students the relief it had granted on November 18, 2021, to Indian MBBS students returning from abroad due to Covid.

    It said, “It has been observed that there are also some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situations, which are beyond their control such as the pandemic Covid and war, etc. Considering the agony and stress faced by these graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible. The same may be processed by state medical councils provided the candidates have cleared the FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India,” the NMC circular issued said. The NMC’s parent notification governing the Foreign Medical Graduates, however, requires migrating students to complete an MBBS course and internship abroad from the same college.

    The commission has extended the new regulations for Foreign Medical Graduate’s which was issued on November 18, 2021 to the students impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War. The Regulations of November 18, 2021 are now not applicable to:

    FMG’s who have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification before Nov 18, 2021

    Candidates who joined undergraduate medical education in foreign institutions before Nov 18, 2021

    FMG’s who are specifically exempted by the Central government through official notification

    The circular further read, “No foreign medical graduate shall be granted permanent registration in India unless he has undergone a course leading to a foreign medical degree with a minimum duration of 54 months; undergone an internship for minimum 12 months in the same foreign medical institution.”

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur Election 2022: time, date, key constituencies, candidates voting percentage-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: 11.40% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

    How many students with foreign MBBS degree become doctors in India? FMGE data reveals glaring facts-ycb

    Medical Education in Ukraine: Statistics reveal the bigger picture

    IAF cancels triennial exercise Vayushakti on March 7-dnm

    Ukraine war: IAF cancels mega IAF exercise Vayu Shakti

    FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'-dnm

    FIR against Rana Ayyub for allegedly referring Hindu students as 'terrorist'

    Russia-Ukraine war: India abstains voting at UNHRC on forming independent probe panel-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: India abstains voting at UNHRC on forming independent probe panel

    Recent Stories

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russia blocks Facebook, restricts Twitter; passes law on fake news-dnm

    Russia blocks Facebook, restricts Twitter; passes law on ‘fake news’

    tennis Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Alexander Zverev like umpire outburst

    Serena Williams claims she 'would be in jail' for Zverev-like umpire outburst

    hollywood Did James Bond Daniel Craig once audition for a Bollywood film drb

    Did ‘James Bond’ Daniel Craig once audition for a Bollywood film?

    Nassar birthday special 7 lesser-known facts about Baahubali Bijjaladeva drb

    Nassar birthday special: 7 lesser-known facts about Baahubali’s Bijjaladeva

    Women Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms RCB

    Women's Day special: Let's talk about depression in women; types, causes and symptoms

    Recent Videos

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: writer cum manager detained, rescued and missing-ycb

    Landslide in Chamarajanagar: 3 rescued and 2 missing, writer cum manager detained

    Video Icon
    Zelenskyy comedy series Servant of the People regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Zelenskyy's comedy series 'Servant of the People' regains popularity amidst Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon