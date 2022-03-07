Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi speaks to Putin for 35 minutes; appreciates ceasefire to open humanitarian corridors

    PM Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine President Zelensky, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 7, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephonic conversation with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin which lasted about 50 minutes, concerning the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed PM Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

    PM Modi urged President Putin to hold direct talks with Ukraine President Zelensky, in addition to the ongoing negotiations between their teams.

    According to sources, he further appreciated the announcement of ceasefire and establishment of humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine, including Sumy.

    PM Modi stressed the importance of safe evacuation of Indian citizens from Sumy at the earliest. President Putin assured Prime Minister Modi of all possible cooperation in their safe evacuation.

    Earlier on Monday, Modi also spoke to Zelenskyy, where he thanked him for the help extended by Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals.

    Later, Zelenskyy tweeted about the same and said, “Informed Indian PM Modi about Ukraine countering Russian aggression. India appreciates the assistance to its citizens during the war and Ukraine's commitment to direct peaceful dialogue at the highest level. Grateful for the support to the Ukrainian people.” 

    India has so far brought back over 15,920 Indian nationals in 76 flights under mission "Operation Ganga" which was launched on 26 February.

