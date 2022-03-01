PM Modi convenes high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis hours after Indian student's death

The Prime Minister has called a high-level meeting over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing another high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis, said government sources on Tuesday evening. According to sources, Indian student Naveen SG’s death in Russian shelling in Khirkiv will likely be discussed in the meeting.

An Indian student lost his life in the shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday morning, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated. The 20-year-old Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University.

More details to follow.