Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed at least 26 lives. In response to India's strict measures, Pakistani politicians have begun making provocative statements against Hindus and India. One such incident involves Pakistani Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, who claimed that Pakistan Army soldiers would lay the first brick of the new Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, and Army Chief Asim Munir would recite the first azaan.

Zai's inflammatory remarks were made in Pakistan's parliament and have been circulating on social media. Her statement, "We are not wearing bangles," was followed by an attempt to create a communal divide in India, saying that the Sikh army would not attack Pakistan because it's the land of Guru Nanak for them. This is seen as a clear attempt to fuel the already tense situation between India and Pakistan.

Before Zai, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had made similar provocative statements, saying, "The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their (Indians') blood will." This was in response to India's decision to review the Indus Water Treaty.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed full faith in the professional capabilities of the armed forces, giving them complete freedom to decide the mode, targets, and response during a high-level security meeting in New Delhi.