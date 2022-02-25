Russia-Ukraine war: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine

Two Air India flights will be leaving tonight to bring back India via Bucharest and Romania. Officials of the MEA will take Indian nationals from the border to the Bucharest airport.

The Centre is organising evacuation flights for Indians stranded in Ukraine and the cost of the evacuation will be completely borne by the government of India.

With the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tension following Russia's invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, the country shut off its airspace forcing an Air India flight to return from the midway.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the government is considering alternative ways to bring back the Indians, possibly via neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Hungary foreign minister Peter Szijjarto about a possible route of evacuation via Hungary. Slovakian foreign minister Ivan Korcok has also expressed willingness to facilitate the evacuation of the Indians through Slovakia.

“Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner in coordination with team from MEA to actualise this option,” said Indian Embassy in Hungary.

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up teams to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

The teams would be reaching the Ukraine borders at Zahony border (Hungary), Krakowiec (Poland), Vysne Nemekce (Slovak Republic) and Suceava (Romania).