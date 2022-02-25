  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine

    Two Air India flights will be leaving tonight to bring back India via Bucharest and Romania. Officials of the MEA will take Indian nationals from the border to the Bucharest airport.

    Russia-Ukraine war: Govt to bear expenses of evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 3:19 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Centre is organising evacuation flights for Indians stranded in Ukraine and the cost of the evacuation will be completely borne by the government of India.

    Two Air India flights will be leaving tonight to bring back India via Bucharest and Romania. Officials of the MEA will take Indian nationals from the border to the Bucharest airport.

    With the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine tension following Russia's invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, the country shut off its airspace forcing an Air India flight to return from the midway.

    The Ministry of External Affairs said the government is considering alternative ways to bring back the Indians, possibly via neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

    At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi.

    The Ministry of External Affairs said the government is considering alternative ways to bring back the Indians, possibly via neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with Hungary foreign minister Peter Szijjarto about a possible route of evacuation via Hungary. Slovakian foreign minister Ivan Korcok has also expressed willingness to facilitate the evacuation of the Indians through Slovakia.

    “Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organised manner in coordination with team from MEA to actualise this option,” said Indian Embassy in Hungary.

    The Ministry of External Affairs has set up teams to assist in the evacuation of Indians stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.

    The teams would be reaching the Ukraine borders at Zahony border (Hungary), Krakowiec (Poland), Vysne Nemekce (Slovak Republic) and Suceava (Romania).

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1 fine for no mask reduced to Rs 500 gcw

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1, fine for no mask reduced to Rs 500

    UP Election 2022 BSP elephant ate state s ration Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition gcw

    'BSP elephant ate state's ration': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance-dnm

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline-dnm

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house - ADT

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house

    Recent Stories

    EU wants to isolate Russia financially: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire-dnm

    EU wants to isolate Russia financially: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

    Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures) RCB

    Is Malaika Arora turning Urfi Javed? Netizens troll her sexy see-through gown (Pictures)

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Cryptocurrencies recovering from Russian invasion shock

    Cryptocurrencies recovering from Russian invasion shock

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1 fine for no mask reduced to Rs 500 gcw

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1, fine for no mask reduced to Rs 500

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon