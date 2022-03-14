Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: EAM Jaishankar to make statement in Parliament on Tuesday

    The budget session of Parliament resumed on Monday after a month-long break.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 1:06 PM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make a statement on the Russia-Ukraine war in Parliament on Tuesday. The war has entered the third week, and the Russian offence remains unchanged. Since Russian began the invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Indians returned home from the war-torn country. Prime Minister Modi held another high-level meeting on the crisis. 

    To evacuate thousands of Indian stranded in war-torn Ukraine, the Centre had launched a special operation 'Operation Ganga' last month to bring them back. Special flights were arranged from the countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland, Hungry, Slovak Republic, and Romania, to get citizens back to India, especially students.  

    The budget session of Parliament resumed on Monday after a month-long break. On Sunday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had stated that his party would raise the concerns of medical students who returned from Ukraine in the budget session. He added that he made the statement after he and other Congress MPs met Sonia Gandhi to discuss the parliament agenda. 

    Many political leaders have requested the government to permit the students who returned from Ukraine to continue their education in India. 

    Prime Minister Modi spoke to Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the conflict. 

    Despite international sanctions, several appeals, and protests, Russia's course in the key cities of Ukraine remains unchanged. On Sunday, nearly 59 people died when a military base was attacked near the border with Poland in signs that the NATO  nations are also at risk. Zelenskyy is making repeated appeals to the West to close the airspace to prevent the bombing.

    Also Read: Canada: 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

    Also Read: 'Never heard of': China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid

    Also Read: 'Matter of time before Russian...': Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
