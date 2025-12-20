Delhi's Patiala House court heard NIA arguments on charges against 20 PFI leaders. The agency claimed the banned outfit targeted some BJP and RSS leaders, was radicalising youth, and sought to establish a caliphate in India.

Court Hears NIA Arguments on Charges Against PFI

Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday heard the arguements on charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 20 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders and the outfit. It was banned by the Central Government in 2022.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During arguments, the NIA said that some BJP, RSS and BJP leaders were the target of the PFI. Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma heard the arguements advanced by the special public prosecutor for the NIA. The court has listed the matter for hearing arguements on behalf of the accused person on December 23.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi appeared for the agency. The court is scheduled to hear arguements on behalf of the accused persons on December 23.

NIA Details PFI's Alleged Anti-National Agenda

The NIA said that PFI was radicalising the youth against other religions. Some BJP, RSS and BJP leaders were on target that PFI was radicalising SPP Tyagi also submitted that PFI was working to set up a caliphate on the line of Sharia law.

It was also argued that the PFI is the greatest threat to the country's unity and integrity.

Nationwide Crackdown and Money-Laundering Probe

Several PFI leaders were arrested by the NIA during a nationwide crackdown in 2022. The Central Government had declared the PFI a prescribed organisation. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money-laundering case against PFI leaders and others. (ANI)