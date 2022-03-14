'Never heard of': China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Washington D.C., First Published Mar 14, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

    In Washington, on asking whether Russia has asked China for military weapons since launching its invasion of Ukraine, China's embassy spokesperson said that he "never heard of that". 

    While responding to an email to Reuters, he said that the present situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting. The top priority is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or getting out of control. 

    The Financial Times and the Washington Post reported earlier this week that Russia had sought China for military weapons since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

    Russia's named its move in Ukraine a "special operation."

