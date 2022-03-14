Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Matter of time before Russian...': Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine

    Zelenskyy spoke just a day after when thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured as Russian troops attacked airstrikes on the military ground near Poland. 

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, on Monday urged NATO to impose the no-fly zone over Ukraine or watch its member states attacked by Russia. 

    Zelenskyy released a video message after midnight and said, "if you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory." 

    Zelenskyy spoke just a day after when thirty-five people were killed and more than 130 injured as Russian troops attacked airstrikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, close to the border with NATO member Poland. 

    Zelensky added that he had alerted NATO that Russia would start a war without preventive sanctions and would use Nord Stream 2 as a weapon.

    The US government blasted Russia and urged it to cease the assaults on Ukrainian citizens following the deadly airstrikes.   

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland. The brutality must stop. 

    While the Russian government has repeated the course remains unchanged whether the sanctions on the West remain imposed or not. 

    Russian media Sputnik said, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, that Russia will not ask the US and EU member nations to lift the sanctions. He said that the pressure from the West and around the world would not change Moscow's course. 

    Earlier in the day, Viktor Lyashko, Ukrainian Heal Minister, confirmed that Russian troops had completely destroyed seven hospitals and damaged an additional 104. 

    Since the all-out conflict, he claimed Moscow's troops have killed six medical staff and badly injured another 12.

