Canada: 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

Two other passengers were hospitalised with severe injuries. The accident between a passenger van and a tractor trailer took place on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario, The Canadian Press reported.

High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria termed the incident a “heart-breaking tragedy”. Taking to Twitter, the Indian envoy expressed his condolences to the families of the students and wrote, “Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance.”

According to local media reports, police said that Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, and Pawan Kumar, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were all studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto areas.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the demise of Indian students who were killed in the accident. “Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance,” the Minister tweeted.

The students were travelling west in a passenger van on Saturday morning when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. Police said that the investigation into the crash is underway and no charges have been laid.