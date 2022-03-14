Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canada: 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

    The accident between a passenger van and a tractor trailer took place on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario, The Canadian Press reported.

    Canada 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Toronto, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    In an unfortunate incident, five Indian students were killed in an accident involving a van and a tractor-trailer near Toronto on Saturday. Five Indian students were killed in a road accident in Canada after the passenger van they were travelling in collided with a tractor-trailer on the Ontario highway on Saturday, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria said on Monday.

    Two other passengers were hospitalised with severe injuries. The accident between a passenger van and a tractor trailer took place on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario, The Canadian Press reported.

    High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria termed the incident a “heart-breaking tragedy”. Taking to Twitter, the Indian envoy expressed his condolences to the families of the students and wrote, “Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indian students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in the hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance.”

    According to local media reports, police said that Harpreet Singh, 24, Jaspinder Singh, 21, Karanpal Singh, 22, Mohit Chouhan, 23, and Pawan Kumar, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were all studying in Montreal and the Greater Toronto areas.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also condoled the demise of Indian students who were killed in the accident. “Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance,” the Minister tweeted.

    The students were travelling west in a passenger van on Saturday morning when the vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. Police said that the investigation into the crash is underway and no charges have been laid.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion-dnm

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Never heard of: China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid - ADT

    'Never heard of': China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid

    Matter of time before Russian...: Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine - ADT

    'Matter of time before Russian...': Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine

    Russia Ukraine war Day 19 latest updates developments

    Russia Ukraine war Day 19: The latest developments

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine - ADT

    American journalist and filmmaker shot dead in Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    Oscar winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71 RCB

    Oscar-winning star William Hurt no more; actor dies at 71

    Watch Urfi Javed's funny dance in bikini; netizens troll her, call her 'cartoon' RCB

    Watch Urfi Javed's funny dance in bikini; netizens troll her, call her 'cartoon'

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion-dnm

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Never heard of: China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid - ADT

    'Never heard of': China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid

    The Kashmir Files now 100% tax-free in Karnataka-ycb

    'The Kashmir Files' now 100% tax-free in Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon