At least eight people were killed and 34 others were seriously injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit told TOI, “Two individuals are in critical condition and have been referred to higher medical centres. The rest are being treated at the district hospital.”

According to authorities, the injured include 20 men, 8 women, and 7 children, including 2 boys and 5 girls, who were caught in the midst of the deadly rush.

'Panic After Rumour Of Snapped Electric Wire': What Triggered Mansa Devi Stampede

The stampede unfolded around 8:30 am, after an overhead power line reportedly snapped and fell onto a crowded section of the walkway, triggering panic among pilgrims.

However, authorities now say the stampede may have been triggered by a rumour rather than an actual power line failure.

“Prima facie, it seems the incident was triggered by a rumour that a power line had snapped. A detailed investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause,” an official stated.

Medical personnel revealed that only one individual sustained burn injuries due to electrocution, while the remaining casualties succumbed to trauma and injuries inflicted during the chaotic stampede.

Ritesh Saha, officer-in-charge at the local police station, confirmed the route was heavily congested at the time of the incident. “The sight of the wire falling caused immediate panic, and a desperate scramble to escape led to the stampede,” he said.

Relief and Rescue Operations

Emergency responders swiftly arrived at the site, and launched intensive relief and rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsies as officials work to identify the victims.

Power Company Denies Electrical Fault

The Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) conducted an urgent inspection of the temple’s electrical infrastructure. In a detailed statement, the agency dismissed any allegations of negligence or electrical faults.

UPCL Managing Director Anil Kumar said, “During the inspection conducted by our personnel at Mansa Devi temple premises, the leakage of electric current was found to be zero. Also, the Low Tension lines carrying power there, are completely insulated with no bare conductors in use.”

He further clarified, “We also found no incident of anyone suffering an electric shock or getting electrocuted. The tragic incident likely happened due to heavy and uncontrolled crowd.”

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Expresses Deep Distress Over Stampede

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep distress over a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar.

“The news of a stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple is extremely saddening. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams are on-site and engaged in relief and rescue operations,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on X.

He added, “I am in constant touch with the local administration and closely monitoring the situation — I pray to Mata Rani for the well-being of all devotees.”

