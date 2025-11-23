Telangana CM Revanth Reddy instructed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the Global Summit in Hyderabad. He emphasized high-end security for VIPs, strict access control with passes, and ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the prestigious Global Summit, which is being organised on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Reviews Security and Attendee Arrangements

Reviewing the arrangements at the venue, the Chief Minister inquired about the security measures being put in place for the summit, given the visit of several key persons and VIPs to the international event. The Chief Minister stressed that the arrangements should be made so that no representative faces any difficulty during the two-day summit.

Strict Access Control Mandated

"Representatives from all over the world and the Ambassadors of various countries are also attending the event ", the CM said that no one will be allowed to enter the venue without passes. CM Revanth Reddy ordered that no one not related to the summit should be allowed to enter under any circumstances. The list of department-wise officials should also be prepared in advance.

Directives for Police Force

Stating that he will hold regular reviews of the arrangements, the CM issued specific orders to the police for high-end security measures. The police personnel deployed on duty at the venue should also be provided with adequate facilities to discharge their duties without difficulty.

Parking and Media Facilities Inspected

The Chief Minister also inquired about parking facilities and special arrangements for media coverage of the event at the venue. (ANI)