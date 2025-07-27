Six people died in a stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Dhami expressed condolences and assured assistance to those affected. Rescue operations are underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives in a stampede at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, resulting in six deaths.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede on the route to Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," posted the Office of the Prime Minister of India on X.

<br>Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Stampede</h2><p>Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed deep distress over a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar, where six people died in a stampede. </p><p>Dhami shared on X, “It is extremely distressing to receive news of a stampede on the route to the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar. @uksdrf, local police, and other rescue teams have reached the site and are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>Local police and rescue teams are engaged in relief operations. The situation is being closely monitored by the local administration. CM Dhami is in constant contact with the authorities to ensure timely assistance. "I am in constant contact with the local administration regarding this matter, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to Mother Goddess for the safety and well-being of all devotees," he added.</p><p>The stampede occurred due to a large crowd on Sunday. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the deaths. He said to ANI, “I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited.” Visuals from the site showed the injured being rushed to the hospital in ambulances. More details awaited.</p>