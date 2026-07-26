Paddy transplantation is in full swing in Rudraprayag district, with farmers returning to traditional farming. The area under paddy cultivation has increased this year following the Agriculture Department's awareness campaigns and support schemes.

Paddy transplantation is in full swing across the rural areas of Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, with farmers working together in the fields through traditional community cooperation. In recent years, the area under paddy cultivation had been steadily declining in several villages as many farmers moved away from traditional farming practices. However, the Agriculture Department's awareness campaigns are now beginning to show positive results. According to the department, farmers have been continuously encouraged to return to agriculture, and the efforts are yielding encouraging outcomes. This year, the area under paddy transplantation has increased compared to previous years, with more farmers once again taking up cultivation.

Agriculture Department's Efforts Yield Results

Speaking to ANI, Rudraprayag Chief Agriculture Officer Lokendra Bisht said that the plantation work is going on again in places that became barren. He informed that the department is also distributing seeds, bio-fertilisers, and bio-chemicals. "Plantation work is going on again in places that became barren... Some of our schemes are working on the ground and apart from this, we are working on mechanisation and expansion of irrigation facilities for the farmers. As agricultural investment, we are also distributing seeds, bio-fertilisers, bio-chemicals," he added.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert

Meanwhile, according to the IMD's district-level weather forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand on July 26. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places in hilly districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely to occur at isolated places in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand.

For July 27 (Monday), IMD informed that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand. Heavy Rain likely to occur at isolated places in Chamoli, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense spell of rain likely to occur at isolated places in hilly districts of Uttarakhand on Monday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning likely to occur at isolated places in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. (ANI)