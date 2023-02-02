Ruckus over Adani issue in both Houses as Opposition demands probe

Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and K Keshava Rao, an MP from Telangana Chief Minister KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) filed a notice discussing the Adani stock crash in the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition parties on Thursday (February 2) demanded the suspension of regular Parliament proceedings to discuss the risk to Indian investors from the continued slide in shares of the Adani Group following fraud claims by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Leaders of the Opposition parties met in the Parliament complex on Thursday morning to whack out a joint strategy to take on the central government during the Budget Session, and decided to seek a discussion on the Adani Group issue.

The meeting in the chambers of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had leaders of 13 parties, including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), DMK, Janata Dal-United, and Left.

Mallikarjun Kharge, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and K Keshava Rao, an MP from Telangana Chief Minister KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) filed a notice discussing the Adani stock crash in the Rajya Sabha.

"Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue," Kharge told reporters.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore filed a similar adjournment motion in the lower house.

In his motion, Kharge said, "This House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the issue of investment by LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India), public sector banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians."

Giving notice under the same rule seeking suspension of usual parliament business, the BRS said the Hindenburg report "exposes the dangers to which the Indian people and economy are subjected to" and merit immediate discussion.

Since the report came to light, Adani's finance chief has called the Hindenburg report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".

On Sunday, the Adani Group issued a 413-page statement that it said rebutted all of Hindenburg's claims, calling it an attack on the "growth story and ambition of India".