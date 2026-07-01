The RSS is set to hold its annual three-day Prant Pracharak meeting in Karnataka from July 10. The meeting, which will review organisational work, takes place as Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge faces a defamation case over his remarks on the RSS.

RSS Prant Pracharak Meeting in Karnataka

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its three-day Prant Pracharak meeting in Belgaum, Karnataka, from July 10 to 12. The meeting will bring together Prant Pracharaks and senior Sangh functionaries from across the country to review organisational activities and discuss the roadmap for the coming months.

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According to sources, the meeting is expected to assess the progress of various organisational initiatives, review ongoing outreach programmes, and deliberate on strategies to strengthen grassroots expansion. Discussions are also likely to focus on coordination among different Sangh-inspired organisations and preparations for key organisational programmes scheduled later this year. The annual Prant Pracharak meeting is one of the RSS's important internal organisational gatherings, where senior functionaries take stock of activities across states and chalk out plans. Top RSS leaders are expected to participate in the deliberations. An official announcement detailing the agenda and participants is expected closer to the meeting.

Meeting Amidst Controversy with Karnataka Minister

This come amid a continuing row that began after Karnataka Minister Kharge wrote an open letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking clarity on the organisation's legal status, financial transparency and constitutional accountability as it marks 100 years of its existence, saying an organisation that claims over 60,000 shakhas and crores of swayamsevaks in India and abroad must be held to the "highest standards of transparency, accountability and constitutional compliance". He had also sought clarity from the RSS regarding its constitutional status and financial compliance, triggering sharp reactions from the BJP and allied organisations.

As this happened, Kharge and Pradesh Youth Congress Committee president Mohammed Haris Nalapad were summoned by a Bengaluru court recently after it took cognisance of a private complaint alleging that the two leaders made defamatory remarks against the RSS. The court took cognisance of the offence of criminal defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and issued summons as part of the proceedings.

Speaking to ANI, complainant Tejas Gowda earlier said that he decided to pursue legal action after he felt deeply hurt by the alleged remarks and consulted his advocate before approaching the court.

Reacting to this, Kharge on Tuesday asserted that he would not be intimidated into silence and would continue raising questions about the RSS. "If they think they can silence us, we are not going to ask questions about the existence of RSS here in Karnataka; they are mistaken. I have nothing to fear if I have the Constitution by my side," the Karnataka Minister said.

(ANI)