The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly draw on July 1, 2026, have been officially announced. This draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore and several other prize categories. The specific winning numbers were not yet available in the provided text.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results for July 1, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 84K 83151 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 84K 83151

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 83151(All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 06252 07736 16110 22756 25526 28567 33771 54002 60557 75042

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 2156 3133 4762 5377 5606 6201 6320 7547 9556 9913

4th Prize – Rs 250: 1394 1498 1614 1669 2835 4021 7385 9060 9252 9639

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0091 1571 2002 2660 4017 5306 6028 7415 8714 9461 0345 1575 2080 2707 4054 5338 6142 7752 8817 9517 0393 1610 2109 2855 4309 5530 6155 7843 8977 9807 0699 1639 2262 2960 4502 5576 6545 7859 9004 9843 0828 1670 2346 3149 4512 5669 6887 8114 9111 9867 0865 1687 2395 3211 4517 5884 6913 8171 9229 9874 0896 1797 2427 3482 4771 5922 6994 8208 9230 9895 0948 1807 2464 3553 4903 5951 7259 8260 9240 9926 1369 1966 2598 3875 5122 5981 7305 8514 9305 9975 1384 1968 2648 3921 5229 5999 7335 8548 9375 9988

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Wednesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 1, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.