A heartwarming rescue operation at a railway station in Maharashtra has captured the internet's attention after railway staff, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and local residents joined forces to save a peacock trapped inside the engine of a passenger train.

A heartwarming rescue operation at a railway station in Maharashtra has captured the internet's attention after railway staff, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel and local residents joined forces to save a peacock trapped inside the engine of a passenger train.

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The dramatic incident involved the Bhusawal–Badnera MEMU train, where the national bird became lodged inside the locomotive before the train reached Shegaon Railway Station.

As soon as the train arrived, alert railway staff spotted the peacock trapped within the engine and sprang into action. A video of the rescue, now widely circulating on social media, shows railway personnel carefully inspecting the locomotive while GRP officers and local residents work together to free the distressed bird.

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To avoid causing any harm, the rescuers carried out the operation with patience and precision. After a careful effort, they successfully pulled the peacock out of the engine compartment. The peacock escaped without injuries.

The bird was gently carried away by the rescuers, who ensured it was safely out of harm's way.

Social media users applauded the coordinated efforts of the railway staff, GRP personnel and local residents. Many praised the team for acting immediately rather than ignoring the trapped bird, calling the rescue a powerful example of humanity in action.