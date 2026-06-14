RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called the Sangh the "most misunderstood" organisation, causing public apprehension. He invited people to test it, asserting "Sangh is nothing dangerous," and blamed lingering fears on "malicious propaganda."

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh is the world's largest voluntary organisation but also the "most misunderstood", which has caused unnecessary public apprehensions.

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Speaking at the '100 Years of Sangh Journey - New Horizons' event, he invited people to examine the organisation themselves, asserting "Sangh is nothing dangerous" and can be tested, accepted or rejected. "So that about the Sangh, there are so many misunderstandings. People say that the Sangh is the largest voluntary organisation in the world. But the Sangh is also the most misunderstood organisation in the world. And therefore, there is an unnecessary apprehension in public mind," RSS Chief said.

He invited people to examine the organisation themselves, saying, "Now it has been dispelled to the largest extent, but still it lingers in some minds. So I will give you the information so that you will feel that Sangh is nothing dangerous, we can test it. If we like it, we can accept it, if we don't, we can reject it."

'Malicious Propaganda' Behind Fears: Bhagwat

He also attributed lingering fears to "malicious propaganda" from those who feel threatened by the Sangh's growth and fear it may hinder their own objectives. "The apprehensions are there because many movements, many organisations, many activities, through the stream of time they travel and they have to always face the contemporary situations. So one way is to see the things in context. But what we see is true only till that context exists. It doesn't give you the true picture. What is constant beyond the context, that is, the real nature of that activity, that organisation," RSS Chief said.

He further said that people are "afraid" of the Sangh growing, with people thinking that they won't be successful in their own endeavours due to that. He said that these apprehensions have been brought out by "malicious propaganda". (ANI)