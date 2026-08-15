On Independence Day, LoP Rahul Gandhi stressed that freedom is a responsibility to safeguard democracy. PM Modi, in his address from the Red Fort, announced AI skill training for 1 crore youth and emphasized India's role in the global supply chain.

Rahul Gandhi on Freedom and Responsibility

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended Independence Day wishes to citizens, asserting that freedom was not merely a gift but also a responsibility. He said this responsibility lies in walking the path of truth and non-violence, holding the values of the Constitution and the Tricolour in one's heart, and "safeguarding democracy under all circumstances". He expressed pride in youth protecting the democratic values of the country. "Heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all fellow citizens. Freedom is not merely a gift bestowed upon us by our freedom fighters, but also a responsibility. This responsibility is to walk the path of truth and non-violence, to hold the values of the Constitution and the Tricolour in our hearts, and to safeguard democracy under all circumstances. I am proud that our fellow citizens, especially the youth, are united in protecting these values," Gandhi posted on X.

PM Modi's Independence Day Address

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses. He also announced that free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations. The PM stressed the importance of technological development in the nation, which is part of the 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision by the PM. The PM made this announcement in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day. He was speaking about the landmark India AI Impact Summit held in February this year.

The PM unveiled 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara' in his 80th Independence Day address, defining seven streams that are India's strength and will power India's next level of growth.

Focus on Manufacturing

"From Design to Manufacturing, India must become a reliable hub in the global supply chain. For this, I want to place special emphasis on 3 things. My brothers and sisters in the field of Manufacturing, do not let this opportunity slip away. For this, we will have to meet global standards on cost, quality, and scale," PM Modi said.

Ceremonial Flag Hoisting

PM Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort. The flag hoisting was synchronised with a 21-Gun Salute by the gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat, while Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer. (ANI)