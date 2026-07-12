The RSS's three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak' in Karnataka, led by Mohan Bhagwat, reviewed the training of over 18,000 cadres. It also focused on shakha expansion, demographic issues, and the Ram Mandir donation irregularity.

The annual 'Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which began here on Friday in the presence of 'Sarsanghchalak' Mohan Bhagwat and 'Sarkaryavah' Dattatreya Hosabale concluded on Sunday in Belagavi, Karnataka. The three-day long meeting was attended by 226 functionaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and the General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

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Review of Organisational Activities

According to a press release, the meeting reviewed the training camps conducted at various levels of the Sangh after March 2026. This year, a total of 83 Sangh Shiksha Vargs and 12 Karyakarta Vikas Vargs were held across the country, in which a total of 18,842 swayamsevaks received training on subjects including shakha management, Sangh work methodology, rural development, family awakening, disaster management, environment, and more.

The meeting discussed in detail the implementation of action plans at the shakha level and also deliberated on the plan for maximum shakha expansion in the month of September. Additionally, there was a review of the programs completed during the centenary year and planning for the remaining scheduled programs, the press release said.

Discussions were held on strategies to actively engage the people who came into contact through various centenary year programs in social work and the fivefold transformation. The meeting also discussed the Sarsanghchalak's travel plan for the year 2026-27.

Discussion on National and Social Issues

The release highlighted that the meeting addressed various topics related to the current scenario, primarily including information in the context of the census and challenges arising from demographic imbalances. There was concern over the growing adverse effects of drugs, along with the need for prioritised efforts toward de-addiction, and discussions on planning programs for the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj.

Concern Over Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Incident

During the meeting, all attendees expressed sorrow over the incident of irregularity in the counting of donations in the donation box at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and voiced confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, in response to the request from the Tirtha Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive stage. The expectation from the Tirtha Kshetra Nyas is to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future that strikes at the deep faith and devotion of all Ram bhakts toward the Ram Mandir. (ANI)