Mumbai Police launched a probe after the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel received a bomb threat call on Sunday. A thorough search was conducted on the premises. The incident comes a day after a similar hoax threat was made against Delhi's Red Fort.

Mumbai Police launched an investigation after the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai received a bomb threat call on Sunday afternoon, prompting a thorough search of the premises.

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According to police, at around 12 am, Navi Mumbai Police received a call claiming that the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel would be blown up. The information was immediately shared with Mumbai Police. Following the alert, Mumbai Police carried out a comprehensive inspection of the hotel premises. Mumbai Police is now investigating the origin of the threat call and trying to identify the person who made it. Further details are awaited.

Similar Hoax Threat in Delhi

The incident comes a day after a similar hoax bomb threat triggered a brief high-security alert over Delhi's Red Fort.

The threat call was received at the Mumbai Police control room and was immediately relayed to the Delhi Police. Following the alert, the North District Police conducted a thorough security sweep and verification of the monument. However, the threat was found to be a hoax. Authorities are investigating the origin of that call as well and are working to trace the caller. (ANI)