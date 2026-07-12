Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain and CM Samrat Choudhary participated in a programme to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Satyendra Narayan Sinha in Patna, paying floral tributes to the late statesman and freedom fighter.

Bihar Leaders Pay Homage to Satyendra Narayan Sinha

Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd) and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday participated in a programme to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Satyendra Narayan Sinha in Patna. The Governor and the Chief Minister, accompanied by several senior leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), paid floral tributes to the late statesman.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking to his social media handle on X, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary shared glimpses of the event and emphasised that the late leader's work for the state remains unforgettable. "At Shree Krishnapuri Park, Patna, in the state-organised event held on the birth anniversary of late former Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Satyendra Narayan Sinha Ji, floral tributes were respectfully offered and homage was paid to him. His contributions will always remain memorable," the Chief Minister posted.

A Look at the Statesman's Legacy

Satyendra Narayan Sinha was Bihar's 19th Chief Minister. He was affectionately called Chhote Saheb on his death anniversary. He was a freedom fighter and organised legal aid for political prisoners during pre-Independence days. A strict disciplinarian and tough taskmaster, he is credited with streamlining the entire education system of Bihar when he served as its Education Minister. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aurangabad six times, starting in 1952. He opposed the Emergency and became a leading light of Jayaprakash Narayan's 'Sampoorna Kranti' movement. He died on September 4, 2006. (ANI)