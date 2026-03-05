On Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi and his son, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, paid heartfelt tributes. Leaders remembered his passion for Odisha's progress, his role in building a modern state, and his legacy of service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik on the occasion of his birth anniversary. "On his birth anniversary today, I pay tributes to Shri Biju Patnaik Ji and remember his passion towards furthering the progress of Odisha," PM Modi said in a post on X. On his birth anniversary today, I pay tributes to Shri Biju Patnaik Ji and remember his passion towards furthering the progress of Odisha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 5, 2026

Tributes from BJD Leaders

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik paid tribute to his father, Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary. In a post on X, he said, "On this birth anniversary of the great people's hero and pride of the Odias, former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, I offer my heartfelt tribute. Every worker of the Biju Janata Dal remains ever dedicated to the service of Odisha Ma in his ideals. His ethos of building the best Odisha by taking everyone along is an eternal source of inspiration for all of us"

Remembering Biju Babu's Legacy

BJD MP Sasmit Patra remembered the legacy of Biju Patnaik and his contribution to the development of Odisha. "On the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik today, our party president, Naveen Patnaik, offered floral tributes to the memory of late Biju Patnaik. Biju Babu's idea of India, the idea of Odisha, goes beyond the shores of India and Odisha. Whether it's fighting the Nazis or supporting the Russians at that time during the war. Whether it was rescuing the freedom fighters of Indonesia who had gone to become the leaders of Indonesia, or fighting the Pakistanis by landing the first troops in Srinagar," he said.

"Each time you find the bravery and valour of Biju Babu in the entire global scenario in India, he was the maker of modern Odisha, with its industrialisation or agricultural development, tribal upliftment or women's empowerment, every space of Odisha has seen the touch of Biju Babu," he added.

A Look at Biju Patnaik's Career

The Biju Janata Dal was founded on December 26, 1997, and named after its legendary leader, Biju Patnaik, the father of Naveen Patnaik.

Biju Patnaik was Chief Minister of the state for two terms, the first from 1961-1963 and then from 1990-1995. He passed away on April 17, 1997.(ANI)