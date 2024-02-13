Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rs 4499 worth Van Huesen jeans loses colour in just 5 washes; Bengaluru consumer wins case, gets compensation

    In Bengaluru, a consumer won a court case against Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) after his Rs 4499 Van Heusen jeans lost color after five washes. Despite ABFRL's claims of natural fading, the court ordered a Rs 1000 compensation and a full refund for the defective product.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    A consumer in Bengaluru, distressed by his Rs 4499 Van Heusen jeans losing colour after just five washes, took the matter to court and emerged victorious. In a ruling on February 5, the consumer court ordered Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) to compensate the customer with Rs 5,000 for the defective product.

    Hariharan Babu AK, a resident of Dr Rajkumar Road in Bengaluru, made a routine visit to the Basaveshwaranagar showroom of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) on April 16, 2023. Little did he know that his purchase of a pair of blue Van Heusen jeans for Rs 4499 would lead to a legal battle.

    Consumer Court grants Rs 40,000 compensation to pleader misled to be winner of gold coin of Revital contest

    Within a short span of just five washes, Babu noticed a concerning issue - his beloved jeans began losing color rapidly, eventually fading entirely. Distressed by this unexpected deterioration, he reached out to the showroom, expressing his grievances and even sending them photographic evidence of the stained jeans via email.

    Despite his efforts to seek resolution, ABFRL's response failed to satisfy Babu. The showroom cited the natural tendency of the indigo dye used in the jeans to gradually fade with each wash, leaving the customer dissatisfied with their explanation.

    Unwilling to accept this as the final word, Babu took matters into his own hands and approached the 2nd Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Shantinagar, Bengaluru, filing a complaint against what he deemed an unfair business practice by ABFRL.

    Karnataka government mulling second beer price hike in 6 months

    The legal battle ensued, with Babu presenting his case supported by evidence, including photographs of the discoloured jeans. However, representatives from ABFRL failed to appear in court despite being duly notified.

    In a landmark ruling on February 5, the judge presiding over the case noted ABFRL's failure to provide washing instructions or inform customers about the fabric quality's durability during the sale. Consequently, the court ordered ABFRL to compensate Babu with Rs 1000 and refund the full price of the jeans amounting to Rs 4016.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 2:47 PM IST
