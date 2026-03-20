A man named Prithviraj Bohra gained viral attention on a Mumbai beach for offering a paid service to listen to people's personal issues. This unconventional approach, with prices for different levels of sorrow, has ignited a social media debate about mental health, urban loneliness, and the ethics of monetizing empathy.

A man offering to listen to people's personal issues for a charge on a Mumbai beach went popular on social media, eliciting diverse emotions from users. In a brief video widely circulated on social media, the guy is seen carrying a handmade sign in Hindi that reads, "Kisi ko apna dukh sunana hai to main sun sakta hun," which translates to "If anyone wants to share their sorrow, I can listen."

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Speaking with a man in the video, he described his pricing strategy. He charges Rs 250 to listen to small matters, Rs 500 for more severe worries, and Rs 1,000 for those who want to sit and cry. "Yes, people do come," he added when asked if anyone pays for the service.

The man in the video has been identified as Prithviraj Bohra, who also has an Instagram and YouTube channel.The unconventional effort has prompted a discussion about mental health and the rising demand for emotional assistance in congested urban areas such as Mumbai. While some social media users commended the guy for lending a listening ear in an era when many people feel alienated, others questioned the concept of charging for such conversations.

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How Did Social Media React?

The video has also sparked humour online, with numerous people saying that they offer the same service for free to friends and relatives.

Users quickly responded to the video, with one saying, "This man cracked the biggest business model on a beach." Another said, "This is the next big startup idea." A third commenter had a different viewpoint, stating, “In the Northeast, our communities provide actual ears without costs attached. This reveals the loneliness pandemic in metropolitan areas, where even suffering is on sale. Unqualified hustles like these prey on those who cannot afford proper assistance, exacerbating the shame and predicament.”

Some users praised the initiative as innovative and empathetic, while others questioned the ethics of offering advice without professional qualifications.

The video captures passersby stopping, reading his sign, and engaging in conversation. Unlike traditional therapy or counselling setups, his service is informal, accessible, and rooted in a simple idea listening.