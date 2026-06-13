On World Blood Donor Day 2026, HLL Lifecare reaffirmed its commitment to blood safety. Its Akkulam facility, celebrating 30 years, is a key indigenous manufacturer of blood bags, supporting healthcare in India and over 25 other countries.

On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day 2026, HLL Lifecare Limited, a Mini Ratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening blood safety and transfusion services through indigenous manufacturing and healthcare innovation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Legacy of Indigenous Manufacturing and Innovation

Established in 1995, HLL's Blood Bag Manufacturing Facility at Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, has been supporting hospitals, blood banks and healthcare institutions with quality blood bag systems for the past three decades. The facility currently has an installed production capacity of 12.5 million Single Blood Bag Equivalents (SBE) annually and is undertaking initiatives to further enhance its manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

Manufactured under the brands HL Haemopack and Donato, HLL's blood bag systems are supplied across India through its network of regional offices and exported to more than 25 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

HLL's blood bag technology was developed in collaboration with the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), reflecting India's strength in indigenous healthcare innovation.

Celebrating World Blood Donor Day

To mark World Blood Donor Day, HLL will conduct a blood donation camp, awareness session, and bike rally at its Akkulam facility, reinforcing the importance of voluntary blood donation and safe blood transfusion practices.

HLL salutes the voluntary blood donors whose selfless contributions save millions of lives every year and remains committed to strengthening safe blood systems in India and beyond.

For 30 years, HLL Lifecare's Akkulam facility has been supporting blood banks and healthcare institutions through quality blood bag systems, contributing to safer transfusions and stronger healthcare systems in India and across the world.