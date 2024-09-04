Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 22,000 crore scam EXPOSED! Assam Police busts online stock market fraud; CM Himanta Biswa issues warning

    The Assam Police uncovered a Rs 22,000 crore scam involving brokers who allegedly defrauded investors through fake online stock market investments promising unrealistic returns. Police have detained two individuals and are searching for others involved, while the Chief Minister cautions the public against such schemes.

    Rs 22,000 crore scam EXPOSED! Assam Police busts online stock market fraud; CM Himanta Biswa issues warning gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    The Assam Police on Wednesday unearthed a massive financial scam of ₹ 22,000 crore involving brokers who made fraudulent online stock market investments by claiming to double people's money, sources said. In connection with the crime, the police have detained two men: Guwahati resident Swapnil Das and Dibrugarh resident Vishal Phukan, a 22-year-old internet trader. But in the alleged state-wide scheme, numerous more arrests are anticipated.

    According to the police, Phukan used his lavish lifestyle to entice individuals and assured his investors of a 30% return on their money within 60 days. In addition to investing in Assamese cinema, he had established four fictitious businesses and bought other houses.

    The police conducted a raid at his house residence in Dibrugarh and seized documents linked to the mutli-crore scam. Police are now looking for Assamese choreographer Sumi Borah, who is also reportedly connected to Phukan's network.

    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised against making dubious internet stock market investments, pointing out that promises of easily doubling money are typically untrue. "I would want to inform the public that there is no method for investing money through these online trading businesses on the stock market. People are being misled by fraudsters. I implore everyone to avoid con artists. Cases against the unlawful brokers have now been filed by the police," he said.

    He stated, "We're going to try to smash the entire racket in the state. The police have started cracking down on illicit online trade in the state." Following concerns that many internet trading companies were operating in the state without adhering to SEBI or RBI norms, the chief minister made his comments.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    'I was drugged, sexually abused...' Complainant hits back at Nivin Pauly's response to allegations anr

    'I was drugged, sexually abused...' Complainant hits back at Nivin Pauly's response to allegations

    2 bodies recovered after Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash in Arabian sea; one still missing anr

    2 bodies recovered after Indian Coast Guard helicopter crash in Arabian sea; one still missing

    Kerala: Guruvayur Temple to witness record 330 weddings on September 8 2024 anr

    Kerala: Guruvayur Temple to witness record 330 weddings on September 8

    DAC nod for Indian Navy's Project 17B warships worth Rs 70,000 crore anr

    DAC nod for Indian Navy's Project 17B warships worth Rs 70,000 crore

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Check 1st prize winner worth Rs 1 crore anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-109 September 04 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Flood: Chiranjeevi donates Rs. 50 lakh each to CM Relief Fund ATG

    Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Flood: Chiranjeevi donates Rs. 50 lakh each to CM Relief Fund

    4 Indians charred to death in multi-vehicle crash on US highway in Texas gcw

    4 Indians charred to death in multi-vehicle crash on US highway in Texas

    Karnataka Customers fume over alcohol stock shortage amid price reduction vkp

    Karnataka: Customers fume over alcohol stock shortage amid price reduction

    Nivin Pauly: Check out net worth, assets of actor, producer ATG

    Who Is Nivin Pauly? Know Malayalam actor's net worth, assets and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon