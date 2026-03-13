NHAI received 18 bids for the 85 km Kaliabor-Numaligarh highway project on NH-715. The Rs 6,956 crore project includes a 34.5 km elevated corridor through Kaziranga to protect wildlife and will upgrade the road to a 4-lane configuration.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) received an overwhelming response from the bidders for the construction of over 85 km long Kaliabor to Numaligarh section of NH-715 passing through Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Mode, the release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In response to the bids called by NHAI from the highway developers, the project has received 18 bids and is scheduled to be awarded in the current Financial Year at a total capital cost of Rs. 6,956 Crores.

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor for Wildlife Protection

To strengthen connectivity while preserving the unique ecological heritage of the region, the project was approved by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) and'Bhumi Pujan' of the project was performed by the Hon'ble Prime Minister in January 2026. According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the project also includes the construction of a 34.5 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor for free and uninterrupted passage of wildlife.

The elevated corridor will be implemented in three sections of length 18.3 km, 11.2 km and 5 km, respectively.

The alignment of the corridor is designed to cover the movement of the wildlife from Kaziranga National Park to Karbi Anglong hills and will be constructed as part of the upgradation of NH-715 from a 2-lane to a 4-lane configuration.

Key Project Components

The 85.6 km long project includes development of two Greenfield bypasses with a combined length of 21 km at Jakhlabandha (Nagaon) and Bokakhat (Golaghat) town area, one major bridge, 20 minor bridges, seven flyovers, 84 culverts, one Railway over Bridge, five Vehicular Underpass (VUP), 12 LVUP and 16 km long service roads.

Wildlife-Centric Design and Approvals

In order to align the project as per wildlife requirements, NHAI has consulted the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), Forest Department - Govt of Assam and has received approvals from the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL).

The elevated design has been planned to minimise disturbance to natural habitats while ensuring smoother and safer vehicular movement along this critical route.

Boosting Regional Connectivity and Economy

Upon completion, the Kalibor- Numaligarh section of NH-715 will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major tourism, industrial and economic centres, boosting tourism to Kaziranga National Park, and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development in Assam. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)