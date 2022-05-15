WATCH: RPF constable turns 'Superman', saves woman from moving train

After she boarded the wrong train, a mother threw her two children onto the platform and jumped from a speeding train in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

We frequently see films from railway stations showing persons attempting to board or deboard a moving train while risking their lives. On Saturday morning, an RPF policeman saved a woman's life at the Ujjain train station in Madhya Pradesh. Now, the video has gone insanely viral on social media. A mother in the video tosses her two children onto the platform before jumping from a speeding train after realising she had boarded the incorrect train. However, Railway Protection Force constable's quick thinking and timely action saved the life of all three passengers.

The woman staggered at the compartment door after leaping off the speeding train and was in risk of falling into the platform gap. Mukesh Kushwaha, an RPF constable on the scene, saw her and ran towards her, pulling her onto the platform and saving her from harm. Constable Mukesh Kushwaha was nominated for incentives for his quick thinking, according to an official.

According to reports, the mother and her two children had arrived at the station to join a train to Sehore. The woman, however, boarded the Jaipur-Nagpur train by accident. She realised this and tossed her two children, ages four and six, onto the platform before jumping from the speeding train.

After being shared online, social media users have advised commuters to take safety precautions. A user wrote, "Life is precious....Pl take a good care of it." Another person commented, "Great (sic)." Watch the video.

