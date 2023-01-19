DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said a car stopped in front of her outside AIIMS gate number 2, and the driver asked her to get in. When she refused, he drove past her, only to return the second time and again ask her to get inside the vehicle.

The Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, said that she was dragged for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS after her hand was stuck in the vehicle's window and the inebriated driver drove on, on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The incident happened in the early morning hours while the DCW chairperson was inspecting the situation of women's security in Delhi with her team. DCW chief tweeted in Hindi and said, "God saved life. Imagine the situation if the chairperson of the Women's Commission is not safe in Delhi, then imagine the situation."

Maliwal said a car stopped in front of her outside AIIMS gate number 2, and the driver asked her to get in. When she refused, he drove past her, only to return the second time and again ask her to get inside the vehicle.

Maliwal said, this time, she approached the vehicle from the driver's side window to reprimand the man, but he quickly rolled up the glass pane, trapping her hand in it, and drove on for 10-15 metres.

According to police, the patrol vehicle spotted her on the pavement opposite AIIMS around 3:05 am and stopped to check if she was fine. Maliwal described the entire incident to them, after which the vehicle was tracked, and its driver Harish Chandra (47) of south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, was arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that the case was registered at Kotla Mubarak Pur based on a complaint by the DCW chief under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)section, 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Kotla Mubarak Pur based on a complaint from the DCW chief.

