Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanded higher compensation for victims of the Rohtak fire, calling the Rs 10 lakh relief outdated. He also sought aid for shopkeepers' reconstruction and business losses and government jobs for the victims' next of kin.

Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Friday demanded higher compensation for the victims of the Rohtak D Park fire incident, asserting that the relief amount continues to remain stagnant at Rs 10 lakh today when that same amount was designated fifteen years ago. Addressing a press conference, Hooda further emphasised that financial funds must also be provided directly to the affected shop owners to facilitate the reconstruction of their properties and to cover their extensive business losses.

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"Three lives were lost in this heart-wrenching fire. Ten shops and four motorcycles were gutted; the damage is immense. The government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. I demand that the compensation amount be increased; Rs 10 lakh was the figure given 15 years ago--why is it still Rs 10 lakh today? Funds should also be provided to the shop owners for reconstruction and to cover their losses. While no specific individual is to blame for the fire itself, the damage might have been less severe had the fire brigade been fully equipped and staffed. There is a 50% staff shortage; recruitment should be carried out, and the fire tenders need to be repaired..." said Hooda.

Details of the Rohtak Fire Tragedy

Hooda's demand for increased compensation comes in the wake of the massive fire that broke out at a shoe showroom near D-Park on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which erupted around 1:30 PM at 'Rohtak Shoes,' rapidly spread to nine adjoining shops and ultimately engulfed 10 commercial establishments, resulting in the death of three people.

According to local shopkeepers, the destructive fire may have been triggered by an air-conditioner compressor explosion inside the showroom. Around 20 fire tenders from Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Jind, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, and Gohana were deployed to contain the raging flames. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also deployed at the site to conduct search and rescue operations.

Hooda Meets Victims, Urges Government Action

Following the tragedy, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda visited the site to take stock of the situation. He met the affected shopkeepers and conveyed his deep condolences to the families of the deceased. During his interaction, Hooda urged the state government to provide government jobs to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, alongside enhanced financial relief to help business owners reconstruct their damaged properties.

"Met with the shopkeepers and families affected by the fire incident that occurred a few days ago in the D-Park area of Rohtak. Expressed deep condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy and offered them solace and support. The compensation announced by the government is inadequate and should be increased. All victims should receive full compensation, and arrangements should be made for the reconstruction of the shops, so that the livelihoods of the affected can be restored. Additionally, each family that has lost a loved one in this fire should be provided with a government job," said Bhupinder Hooda.