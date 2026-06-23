Pradeep Singh Kharola, former Air India CMD and Civil Aviation Secretary, has rejoined the airline as Executive Director to the Chairman. His appointment comes as current CEO Campbell Wilson prepares to step down from the now Tata-owned airline.

Former Air India Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) and former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola has returned to Air India with immediate effect as Executive Director to the Chairman, according to sources in the airline. Kharola previously served as Chairman and Managing Director of Air India from 2017 to 2019, when the airline was under government ownership. He later served as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and was associated with the airline's privatisation process.

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Air India was fully privatised in 2022, with the Tata Group winning the bid for the airline. The privatisation of Air India was first approved in 2017, with the government putting out an Expression of Interest (EOI) in 2018. His appointment comes at a time when Air India is preparing for a leadership transition, following an announcement by Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson that he will step down in the coming months.

Air India partners with Booking.com

Recently, Air India announced a strategic partnership with the digital travel platform Booking.com, with the aim of delivering a more seamless and rewarding travel booking experience. "Customers can now access a vast array of global accommodations via a dedicated co-branded platform on the Air India website and mobile app, powered by Booking.com, along with exclusive benefits and loyalty rewards for Maharaja Club members," the airline said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Booking.com is another step in our efforts to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem for our customers. By combining Air India's growing global network with Booking.com's vast portfolio, we are offering our guests greater convenience, choice and added value across journeys," said Abhijit Menon, Divisional Vice President & Head of Revenue Management, Air India.

Laura Houldsworth, Managing Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific at Booking.com, said "As travellers increasingly seek integrated, digital-first travel experiences, we are excited to partner with Air India. This collaboration reflects our Connected Trip vision of making travel planning simpler and more seamless. By combining our diverse global accommodation inventory with Air India's growing international network, we are helping to make it easier for travellers to book their flights and stay in one place. This partnership also reinforces our commitment to India, delivering greater value, rewarding loyalty and creating a more seamless, end-to-end travel experience."

According to Air India, Industry data indicates that travellers increasingly prefer planning multiple parts of their journey through a single platform. Research shows that leisure travellers opt for bundled travel offerings combining flights, accommodation or other services. (ANI)