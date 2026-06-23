Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Union Ministers in Delhi, holding positive discussions with Ashwini Vaishnaw on IRFC loans for Hyderabad Metro Phase-2 and urging Rajnath Singh to develop Adilabad Airport with comprehensive facilities.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the discussions with Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on the release of loans from the IRFC for Hyderabad Metro Rail were held positively.

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The Chief Minister met with Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Monday night in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CM said that the talks with the Railway minister were held constructively. He will also meet Union Minister for Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday morning on the release of the IRFC loan, CM Revanth Reddy said.

In a post on X following the meeting, the Chief Minister said that discussions focused on the construction of Hyderabad Metro Phase-2, the measures undertaken by the state government for the project, and the mobilisation of financial resources.

ఈ రోజు ఢిల్లీలో కేంద్ర రైల్వే శాఖ మంత్రి శ్రీ అశ్వనీ వైష్ణవ్ తో మరో కేంద్ర మంత్రి శ్రీ కిషన్ రెడ్డి తో కలిసి భేటీ అయ్యాను. హైదరాబాద్ మెట్రో ఫేజ్ -2కు నిర్మాణం, రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకున్న చర్యలు, నిధుల సమీకరణ పై చర్చించాం.#HyderabadMetroPhase2#MetroExpansion… pic.twitter.com/XrDwlclhwr — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 22, 2026 "Today, I met with the Union Minister for Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with another Union Minister, Shri Kishan Reddy, in Delhi. We discussed the construction of Hyderabad Metro Phase-2, the actions taken by the state government, and the mobilization of funds," he wrote on X.

Discussions on Adilabad Airport Development

Meanwhile, on Monday, CM Reddy urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to develop the Adilabad Airport, which is being developed by the Indian Air Force (IAF), with comprehensive facilities.

The Chief Minister met with the Defence Minister at Kartavya Bhavan, the head office of the Ministry of Defence in Delhi, on Monday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed profound gratitude to Rajnath Singh Reddy for transferring defence land to construct the prestigious Gandhi Sarovar project.

CM Revanth Reddy assured the Union Minister of full cooperation in land acquisition and utility transfer for the Adilabad Airport project, which is being considered as one of the state government's top priorities, according to the release.

The Chief Minister guaranteed the state government would extend full cooperation for the expansion of the upcoming Adilabad Airport under the aegis of India Air Force, considering its significance to national integrity and defence.

The CM also requested the Union Minister to support the large-scale establishment of cargo, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), and hangar facilities alongside the Indian Air Force terminal and the Civil Aviation terminal intended for passenger convenience.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)