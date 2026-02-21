NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar demanded PM Modi and Amit Shah's personal involvement in the plane crash probe that killed Ajit Pawar. He questioned if it was a political or commercial conspiracy and demanded the Aviation Minister's resignation.

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar on Saturday called for personal involvement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the plane crash that led to the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar. While addressing a press conference, he said that it is important to figure out whether the accident was a political controversy or a commercial controversy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Calls for High-Level Probe Amid Conspiracy Claims

"If we talk about conspiracies, there can be two types of conspiracies: political and commercial. We want to find out which one it is. Another thing is that if someone is supporting or protecting the VSR company, which is responsible for it, that could also be a conspiracy. So many powerful people are behind this company. DGCA officials are behind it..." he said.

Further, he urged the support of senior national leaders in the investigation, noting that he will write about the same to PM Modi, and demanded the resignation of the Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu. "If this investigation needs to be brought to justice, only the most powerful people in India, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, can bring justice to Ajit Dada, because the rest of the people involved are also powerful. I request that they personally address this investigation. I'm going to send a letter addressed to PM Modi via email today... The Aviation Minister must resign. This is our demand..." he said.

Foul Play Suspected; Black Box, Blasts Questioned

The NCP-SCP leader also voiced suspicions about the black box, saying that more than one blast occurred that day. He underlined that the additional petrol cans were kept in a separate area, which caused the fire, and demanded the investigation into the same. "We had expressed doubts about the black box. When the accident happened, there was not just one blast, there were many blasts...VSR, the company that operates the flight, has a lot of issues. They are mechanical, maintenance issues...There is an area where bags are kept, additional petrol cans were kept there, and that's what caused the fire, so this needs to be investigated..." he said.

Incident Background

Ajit Pawar and four others died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, have raised questions over the incident, suggesting "foul play." (ANI)