Rohit Jain has assumed charge as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term. The former RBI Executive Director replaces T Rabi Sankar and will oversee several key departments, including Fintech and Risk Monitoring.

Rohit Jain has assumed charge as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday for a period of three years or until further orders in accordance with the Government of India's notification dated May 02, 2026.

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Before his appointment, Jain served as the Executive Director at the RBI. Jain replaces T Rabi Sankar, who retired as Deputy Governor last month.

Key Departments Under Jain's Oversight

He is serving as Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India. As the newly appointed Deputy Governor, Jain will oversee several key departments, including the External Investments and Operations, Financial Markets Regulation, Internal Debt Management, Foreign Exchange, Fintech, Risk Monitoring, Information Technology, Government and Bank Accounts, Corporate Strategy and Budget, and the Rajbhasha.

Career Trajectory and Experience

Jain has had a distinguished career in central banking, spanning over 34 years. He joined the RBI in 1991 and has held various roles throughout his career.

"Before being elevated to Deputy Governor, he served as the Executive Director, overseeing the Department of Supervision. He has also held significant positions as the Chief General Manager at the RBI's Department of Supervision and the New Delhi Regional Office," the release stated.

Committee Memberships and Advisory Roles

Jain's extensive experience extends to high-level committees, where he represented the RBI on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB). He also served as the RBI nominee on the Board of Supervision of NABARD and contributed to the Advisory Committee of CSIRT-Fin.

As per the release, "Jain has been involved in several capacities, including as Chairperson of the College Advisory Committee, College of Agricultural Banking, Pune, and as a Member of the Academic Advisory Council, College of Supervisors, Reserve Bank of India."

Academic Background

He has an MBA in Finance from Gujarat University and holds an M.Com from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. Additionally, Jain is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking (CAIIB) and holds an International Certificate in Banking Risk and Regulation from GARP. (ANI)