From Operation Sindoor to AI-powered electronic warfare, Sanlayan Technologies CEO Rohan Gala reveals how India’s homegrown defence startups are shaping the future of warfare, blending technology, innovation, and national security.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes that dismantled nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and damaged multiple Pakistan Air Force bases following the Pahalgam terror attack, one thing became unmistakably clear — the future of warfare had changed forever.

The operation, marked by India’s extensive use of drones, precision-guided munitions, and contactless warfare tactics, wasn’t just a military triumph. It was a technological watershed moment. Across drawing rooms and defence corridors, conversations about the future of defence — from artificial intelligence to electronic warfare — suddenly became national talking points.

Amid this changing landscape stands Rohan Gala, the CEO and co-founder of Sanlayan Technologies, one of India’s promising defence-tech startups. His mission? Reduce dependence on imported military equipment, tech systems and radars.

In Episode 2 of Mic'd Up with India’s Defencepreneurs, Rohan Gala tells Content Head of Asianet News Digital, Adith Charlie, about the evolving landscape of India’s defence sector, covering everything from electronic warfare and contactless operations to the importance of homegrown technologies and how startups like Sanlayan Technologies are shaping the future of India’s armed forces.

A Startup Born in the Battlefield of Ideas

Rohan Gala’s journey began with a deceptively simple question — why can’t India build its own advanced electronic warfare systems?

“Sanlayan actually means fusion in Sanskrit. And that's how, on one train ride, one of us actually came up with the name and it stuck, because that's kind of what we are trying to do, with this approach in building the company,” Rohan explained. “We're trying to merge the old with the new, bring in first principles thinking, behave like a startup, move quickly, but also respect the traditions and the kind of gravitas that is needed to actually build something in something as strategic as defence.”

The team’s focus on defence tech arose from a combination of timing and opportunity.

“All three of us (Rohan and his co-founders) were at a manufacturing company before this, and when we were transitioning out… India was looking like it was ready for disruption across multiple large spaces,” Rohan said. "We all felt that defence was a space that was underrepresented in startups and actually becoming a need of the hour, given what's been happening on a global stage… more disruption, more wars breaking out across the globe.”

Identifying the Problem Statements

Rohan elaborates on the core problem they wanted to solve:

“When we were talking to users… there was a clear lack of very high quality talent in defence. There are, of course, thousands of SMEs who've been at it. But there was a clear need from the end users, a clear need from some of the large DRDO, NPS CEOs to actually bring in high quality talent, the kind that, tech was able to attract over the last 10 or 15 years in India."

“That became something of a moment for us, where it seemed very clear to the end user that if there was great talent available, there were plenty of problem statements hat they had and they all wanted solutions to that as of yesterday. That urgent, burning desire translated to us, going deeper into, seeing how we could get this across the line.”

That conviction has paid off. Today, Sanlayan Technologies primarily operates in defence electronics, straddling digital electronics, FPGAs, software-hardware solutions, avionics, power electronics, radars, and electronic warfare. What is also encouraging is that in June 2025 the company raised ₹186 crore (approximately $22 million) in a Series A funding round led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Ashish Kacholia and other investors.

Operation Sindoor and the Defence-Tech Boom

The impact of Operation Sindoor rippled far beyond the battlefield. The strikes not only showcased India’s operational precision but also triggered a national reckoning about self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technology.

“Operation Sindoor obviously has brought a lot of the conversation around, you know, being really resilient and having, you know, supply chains that are very strategic, to be self-grown, homegrown,” Rohan noted. “And this has become a dinner table conversation. But this is something that we actually realised when we started the company a couple of years back… you can’t always have your supply chains risked by some of the global economies.”

The operation’s scale and complexity, he adds, have created an unprecedented surge in demand for indigenous systems.

“What has happened since then, and because of Operation Sindoor, is that a lot of the systems and weaponry that were manufactured over the last so many years have actually gone into active duty,” Rohan explained. “Because we haven’t seen war at that kind of scale for decades. So there’s a lot of backfilling of orders and new opportunities for companies to bring in technologies — because the armed forces are now looking to try out new products.”

That demand has opened the doors for startups like Sanlayan, giving them both the opportunity and responsibility to contribute directly to India’s national security ecosystem.

“Because of this large requirement that has come up since Operation Sindoor, it has opened up doors for companies like us and many others,” he added.

Sanlayan’s Tech on the Frontlines

Remarkably, some of Sanlayan’s technologies were deployed during Operation Sindoor.

“We have multiple of our products that have been commissioned. Some of our products were on the aircraft that were used. Some were in the anti-aircraft guns and missile launchers that were used,” Rohan revealed. Specifically, he said, “On the Akash anti-aircraft system, on the D4 counter-drone system that was widely spoken about, some of our subsystems have been used, including power and digital subsystems.”

The Art and Science of Electronic Warfare

Electronic warfare — the domain of frequency battles, signal manipulation, and digital deception — is central to Sanlayan’s mission.

“We're essentially trying to build a tech stack that goes from concept design all the way to having our own software algorithms. At the heart of it is about data security not being, dependent on foreign OEMs. This is something that we're solving at mission critical speed," Rohan explained. “Warfare and combat evolves at the rate it it it's evolving. This would become one of the largest areas of deterrence. Having military strength to be able to ensure that the stockpiles and the kind of technology we have ensures we do not have war rather than actually going to war,” he added.

Sanlayan’s systems harness AI-driven signal intelligence and cognitive EW, enabling real-time adaptation to unpredictable threats.

On AI integration, he noted, “With AI, with the kind of self-learning that is possible, what we're able to do is learn from operational scenarios and actually create updates that don't need to be pushed by a team sitting far away from the action. This significantly empowers the user.”

“Secondly, we look at it from a design point of view as to how we can make our products better even before we ship to the user. And that's where some of the global libraries machine learning data that we get from, having so many years of experience actually comes in where we are able to design products much better, much faster,” Rohan added.

The Atmanirbhar Imperative

Sanlayan’s work aligns perfectly with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision — a movement to make India self-reliant in critical sectors like defence.

“India has been a country that typically imported most of their defence supplies, ammunition. So I think the scale of the opportunity and just how much there is to do, actually keeps our entire team awake at night. We want to work with the tri forces directly, because that's where the most amount of learning is. And then we want to work with all the design agencies, the DRDO, space agencies, etc.,” Rohan said.

The Road Ahead: From India to the Global Stage

Looking ahead, Rohan said, “I think very near-term, we're looking at just the opportunity space in India and, looking to double down on what we've been doing and what our subsidiaries have been doing. We have a lot on our plate."

“But given India ambitions from a global stage and given the kind of technology that we are able to develop, given the kind of cost advantage that India has, we're definitely looking at some of the export markets, to kind of see how our technology and applications can, find use for some of the friendly countries that we export to,” Rohan added.

Rohan Gala also shared an inspiring message for aspiring entrepreneurs in India’s defence and tech ecosystem.

“It is very critical that we have homegrown technologies, very critical that we have a supply chain that is completely indigenous. To ensure that the sovereignty of the country is not under any doubt. And, I'm very happy to say that, I can see that sea of change around me. I would urge any entrepreneurs or people who are thinking about taking this leap to actually take that leap, because this is something that is extremely energizing and deeply fulfilling," Rohan said in conclusion.

In the labs of Sanlayan Technologies, surrounded by AI clusters, and young minds at work, the echoes of that sentiment linger. India’s next generation of defence innovation is not just being imagined — it’s being built.